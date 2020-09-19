PERRYSBURG — Two programs from Way Public Library highlight the beauty of the water around us.
Go on a canoe paddle on the Maumee River with the Wood County Park District on Oct. 3 at 10 a.m.
The paddle will be followed by a Zoom book discussion on Dan Egan’s “The Death and Life of the Great Lakes” on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.
Wood County parks will provide canoes and life jackets. Masks are required when we are not distanced on the water and only those from the same household should be in the same canoe. Set off will be from the Orleans launch.
Separate registration is required for each program at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, ext. 112. Space is limited. Adults only.