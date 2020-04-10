LUCKEY — Mayor Cory Panning will be spreading Easter cheer, dressed as the Easter bunny, Saturday at 11 a.m.
"In light of social distancing and many families needing to find new ways to celebrate Easter this year, the Village of Luckey is getting creative," Panning said in a news release.
He will dress up as the Easter bunny, riding on one of the Troy Township Fire Department trucks, led by the Luckey Police Department.
The parade will travel down every residential street within the village, so families can gather from the comfort of their own homes and wave to the participants.
"We hope this simple gesture might bring some joy to families during this unfamiliar time we are facing," Panning said.