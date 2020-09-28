A Wauseon woman is facing several charges after she reportedly tried to steal $1,570 worth of items from Walmart on Saturday.
Brandi Shadbolt, 29, was arrested for possession of meth, theft and possession of criminal tools and drug abuse instruments, according to the Bowling Green Police Division. She was also charged with driving outside of driving restrictions, earphones prohibited and reckless operation.
According to the police report, the Walmart loss prevention officer called at 3:56 p.m. to report a woman had left the West Gypsy Lane Road store with a cart full of items, without paying.
The officer stopped Shadbolt in her silver Chevrolet on East Gypsy Lane Road. According to the report, police found on her person a box cutter and “rig,” which contained four syringes, small baggies and one bag of methamphetamine weighing .72 grams and another weighing .51 grams.
Shadbolt reportedly told police that everything in her reusable grocery bags, including beauty products, phone cases, food and clothes, was stolen from Walmart. The total value was $1,570.