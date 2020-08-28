MAUMEE — A Wauseon man was killed Friday morning on the Ohio Turnpike in Springfield Township when his car rear ended a UPS semi-tractor trailer, according to the Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to the crash at milepost 57 westbound at 9:42 a.m.
The crash occurred as westbound traffic was slowing for a prior crash that occurred when a dump truck loaded with gravel overturned. A 2021 UPS Freightliner semi tractor-trailer hauling general freight had come to a stop in the left lane of Interstate 80 when it was struck in the rear by a 2015 Hyundai Sonata sedan.
The Sonata rotated and traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in the ditch. The driver of the Hyundai sedan, Richard Reuther 111, 35, Wauseon, sustained fatal injuries.
The driver of the semi-tractor trailer, Kenneth Gross, 61, West Chicago, Illinois, was uninjured. His passenger, who was in the sleeper section of the cab, Steven Little, 44, Glen Ellyn, Illinois, was also uninjured.
The westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike were closed for approximately three hours.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Springfield Township Fire Department, Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Department and Abco Towing of Toledo.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.