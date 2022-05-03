DELTA — A Wauseon man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning .
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash on U.S. 20A at Ohio 109 that occurred at 2:40 a.m.
A 2001 Ford F-150, driven by Ryan Sexton, 37, Wauseon, was westbound. A 2007 Kenworth T800 driven by Joshua Roth, 26, Wauseon, was southbound. The Ford F-150 struck the Kenworth T800, according to the patrol.
Sexton was pronounced dead at the scene. Roth was not injured.
Safety belts were being used, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.