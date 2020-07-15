WATERVILLE — The 47th annual Roche de Boeuf festival has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
With much regret and after careful consideration, the Roche de Boeuf committee announces the cancellation of the 47th Annual Roche de Boeuf Festival, scheduled for Sept. 26, said Corina Pfleghaar, with the Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce, in a Wednesday release.
“Adhering to the health department restrictions during the Covid pandemic make continuing with festival preparations extremely difficult, therefore the board feels it is in the best interest of the community to postpone this year’s event until 2021. Our chamber of commerce members are the heart and soul of our community and we are doing this to help keep the virus to a minimum,” she said.
Over the next several weeks, the committee will be issuing refunds to everyone that registered to be a part of the festival. Next year’s festival is scheduled for Sept. 25, 2021.