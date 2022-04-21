A Waterville man has been cited for OVI after he rolled his vehicle west of the city.
On Friday at 5:03 p.m. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the corner of Mitchell and Poe roads for a single vehicle rollover crash.
The driver, Ryan Connelly, told responding officers he was looking down at his phone when he went off the side of the road and overcorrected his 1999 Jeep.
Officers noted Connelly appeared lethargic and was delayed in his actions and responses. His eyes also were glassy and bloodshot, according to the police report, which is incomplete.
He denied drinking and declined the offer to call someone for a ride.
After an observation that he may have used marijuana, he was taken to the police station for more testing.
Connelly failed several sobriety tests and when asked to take a breath test, he refused, according to the report.
Police obtained a blood search warrant.
Connelly, 23, was cited for OVI/refusal and failure to maintain reasonable control.