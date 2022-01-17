A trial date has been confirmed for a Perrysburg woman who leads a Waterville charity organization.
Linda Green, 72, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said the two sides have had several plea discussions over the last months, but there currently are no offers on the table and the indicted charges are unchanged.
Green was indicted in February for telecommunication fraud, theft and tampering with records, all third-degree felonies, and two counts prohibited acts and practices for charities, both second-degree felonies.
In August, Gross offered a plea deal that amended the charges of prohibited acts and practices for charities to third-degree felonies.
The remaining charges were unchanged.
In return for the plea, the state would recommend community control.
Green rejected that offer.
The sticking point, Gross said, was the request for potential local jail time as part of the sentence.
“Our recommendation of jail time will remain,” she said Friday.
Defense attorney Jeffrey Collins requested a 30-day extension to the trial date, which has been set to start Feb. 14, to allow time for co-counsel to get up to speed.
He also said the defense needed time for a forensic accountant to finish her review.
“This is basically a financial case, a lot of bank records,” Collins said.
He added it shouldn’t take the entire five days originally set for the trial.
Co-counsel Paul Geller requested a list of the state’s witnesses and documents and asked to submit a jury questionnaire, explaining his client’s organization is well-known in Northwest Ohio.
Green serves as president and chief executive officer of Impact with Hope, formerly known as ISOH Impact, in Waterville. A video of Green explaining the purpose of the charity remains on its website.
“I think it may simplify picking a jury if we know what their responses are to some of these questions,” Geller said.
He said the state, of course, could add or subtract from the questionnaire.
From Jan. 1, 2011, to Nov. 28, 2018, Green is accused of soliciting contributions and misleading donors that the money would be used for charitable purposes when they were used for personal use. According to court papers, the victims were elderly persons or disabled adults and the amount received was $37,000 or more from each.
Green also is accused of stealing more than $150,000 from the charity in money, services and reimbursements between Sept. 16, 2014, and Sept. 30, 2018.
Between June 8, 2012, and Nov. 29, 2018, she is accused of using telecommunication services to defraud an unnamed victim of $7,500 or more but less than $150,000.
During that same time, Green allegedly falsified or destroyed accounting records, reimbursement/receipt records and other financial records to conceal the loss of $150,000 from Impact with Hope Ministries.
Impact with Hope collects items, such as water and baby formula, during disasters.
Tammy Chavez, assistant Ohio attorney general, has stated in a past hearing that if it is impractical for the charity to keep operating, her office will ask for the organization to be dissolved.
If there are assets, such as property and belongings, the attorney general’s office will asked for the sale of those assets be sold to pay any debts, Chavez said. The remaining funds would be given to like-minded charities.
A jury trial remains set to begin Feb. 14.