PERRYSBURG – A councilman said he no longer supports repainting the water tower with the existing controversial silhouette design.
At the March 1 council meeting, Mark Weber said said he has researched the original council minutes from 1993 and talked more with community members.
“The common theme was that Perrysburg was a wonderful family community and the place to raise a family. In my opinion, that has not changed. Perrysburg is still a wonderful place to raise a family, but the artwork on the water tower may have represented what Perrysburg looked like 29 years ago. But I realize that it’s not what Perrysburg looks like today,” Weber said. “While it does show a family friendly message, it does not represent all families.”
The water tower, noticeable from Interstate 75 with silhouettes of familiies on it, has become a discussion of race. To some, that looks like Black people, and it’s been a joke that that is the only Black people in Perrysburg.
The Environmental Protection Agency has determined that the tower needs maintenance that would involve removing the current paint and repainting the tower. The project has a narrow window of time to be accomplished because of weather and heat. The work is estimated to start in April and be finished before summer. During that time the tower would also have to be drained.
Council approved the maintenance and painting cost of $438,725 by Seven Brothers Painting Inc. The elevated water tank is located on Ohio 199; $800,000 had been budgeted.
Council last month approved maintaining the silhouettes, but with a modern update. The new rebranded logo colors would be used, with the black becoming cobalt blue. Council also approved spending up to an additional $55,000.
Mayor Tom Mackin has said he would like the water tower repainted with no artwork.
Weber said he discovered that the art was supposed to be painted hunter green. Black was instead used, because the contractor would not guarantee that any other color than black would last.
The ideas for the artwork were also chosen, at least in part, by Perrysburg Junior High art students and members of the community.
“I believe we missed a golden opportunity, that could have given us multiculturalism, diversity and a welcoming message. At our last meeting, I voted in favor of putting money in the budget to keep the artwork, as is, until the time it needs to be repainted,” Weber said, adding that he’s changed his mind.
He’s also spoken to community members and most believe that the scene is family-friendly, but outdated.
Also, Weber said, the original stencils for the art no longer exist.
“Changing the silhouettes from black to blue will not do anything to update the scene, nor will it make the derogatory joke go away. Since the original stencils do not exist, it would not make sense to endure the extra cost to remake those stencils,” Weber said.
If there is a future vote, he said he will now support one of the other options presented by the city administration.
Weber also asked that the new art no longer include the words “City of,” because other nearby towers don’t include the words, and some who are outside the city receive the water.
No water tower vote was made at this meeting.
In other business, the amended 2022 budget was unanimously approved by council on the third reading.
Council approved authorizing the mayor and director of finance to enter into a customer supply agreement for the provision of third-party electric generation for residential and small commercial aggregation participants.
Council approved accepting the proposal of Constellation New Energy-Gas Division LLC to provide natural gas supplies through opt-out aggregation to eligible residential and small businesses.
A bid to PVS Technologies was awarded for the purchase of Ferrous Chloride for the wastewater treatment plant at a rate of $0.55 per pound for two additional years.
A change order was approved by council amending the original resolution for upgrade of the Scada System at the wastewater treatment plant, for an additional $19,230.