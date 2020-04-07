The Northwestern Water and Sewer District delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky and Hancock counties. Although many of its projects are performed underground, utility work can impact roads throughout our service area.
Water and sewer construction projects are considered essential work and may continue as scheduled at the discretion of the contractor.
Rossford – Lime City Road waterline replacement project update: Through May, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Lime City Road between Dixie Highway and Marilyn Drive for waterline replacement. Through May, lane restrictions are possible on Schreier Road near Lime City Road for waterline replacement. Project investment: $770,000.
Rossford – Eagle Point sewer replacement: Through April, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on Eagle Point west of Colony Road for restoration work. Project investment: $1.2 million.
Rossford – Deimling Road water and sewer line installation project update: Effective immediately through May, Deimling, from Simmons Road to Crossroads Boulevard, is closed to through traffic for water and sewer line installation. Project complete: June. Project investment: $502,000.
Troy Township – NSG sewer line installation: Through April, lane restrictions are possible on Garling Road just west of Pemberville Road. Project complete: November. Project investment: $760,000.