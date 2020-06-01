The Northwestern Water and Sewer District delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of projects are performed underground, utility work can impact roads throughout the service area.
Projects include:
Rossford – Tree Streets Waterline Replacement. Through August, lane restrictions are possible on Maple Street, Oak Street, Walnut Street, and Superior Street for waterline replacement, installation of new hydrants, and meter pits. Project complete: September. Project investment $740,000.
Rossford – Dixie Highway Sewer Rehabilitation. Through July, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on Dixie Highway from Colony Road to Vineyard Drive for sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: July. Project investment: $150,000.
Rossford – Lime City Road Waterline Replacement. Through June, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Lime City Road between Dixie Highway and Marilyn Drive for waterline replacement. Through June, lane restrictions are possible on Schreier Road near Lime City Road for waterline replacement. Project complete: May July. Project investment: $770,000.
Rossford – Eagle Point Sewer Replacement. Through June, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on Eagle Point west of Colony Road for restoration work. Project complete: June. Project investment: $1.2 million.
Perrysburg Township: Ampoint Industrial Park Waterline Replacement. Effective Tuesday, through Wednesday, Third Street, between Road J and D will be closed for waterline installation. Detour: D Street; First Street; J Street. Through August, lane restrictions will be possible throughout Aimpoint Industrial Park and on Third Street, between Glenwood Road and D Street for waterline replacement. Project complete: August. Project investment: $994,000.
District-Wide Hydrant Flushing. Now, through November, weekdays from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., crews will be flushing hydrants in various locations throughout Wood County. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if the water becomes discolored. For more information: http://www.nwwsd.org/what-we-do/water/water-facts/hydrant-main-line-flushing-info/