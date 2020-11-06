The Northwestern Water and Sewer District delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of projects are performed underground, utility work can impact roads throughout the service area.
Projects include:
McComb: Scott Street Sewer Interceptor Project. Through January, lane restrictions are possible on Scott Street from the new wastewater treatment plant to Cooper Street for sewer replacement. Project investment: $400,000.
McComb: Waterline Replacement Project. Through January, expect lane restrictions and possible water service interruptions on South Main Street, between Park Drive and Liberty Street, on Todd Street, near the railroad tracks, and on West Cooper Street between Pleasant Street and Rader Road. Project complete: Spring. Project investment: $600,000.
Northwood: Waterline Replacement. Through November, expect lane restrictions and water service interruptions on and near Curtice Road between Lemoyne Road and Bradner Road, on Chantilly Rue, Bordeaux Rue, Teri Rue and Reva Drive. Residents will be notified of service interruptions. Project investment: $1.5 million.
Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining. Through December, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township north of SR 795, west of 75, and south of the turnpike, for sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: February. Project investment: $1,230,000.
Rossford: Waterline Replacement. Through November, lane restrictions are possible on Santus Drive, Valley Drive, and on Glenwood Road in Rossford. The closure of Glenwood between Beech Street and Santus Drive will be announced. Project investment: $1.5 million.
Crews have completed flushing all hydrants throughout the district. This work will resume next spring.