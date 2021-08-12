The Northwestern Water and Sewer District delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of projects are performed underground, utility work can impact roads throughout the service area.
Projects include:
Lake Township: Water Tower. Through August 2022, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.
McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project. Through August, intermittent closures on Ohio 235 between Perrin Avuenue and Bond-Preble Street, and on Ohio 613 between Route 235 and Main Street for sewer replacement, paving and restoration. Project complete: September. Project investment: $950,000.
Perrysburg Township: Sewer lining. Through August, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township, on Mandell Road, Lime City and Glenwood roads, between Interstate 75 to Ohio 795, and in Perrysburg Heights for sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: August. Project investment: $1.23 million.
Rossford: Hawthorne Lane waterline and sewer replacement project. Through August, lane restrictions are possible on Hawthorne and at the intersection of Jennings Road and Hawthorne for water and sewer line replacement. Local access will be maintained. Residents will be notified via door tag of possible service interruptions 48 hours prior to work on the service line. All work is weather permitting. Project complete: September. Project investment: $200,000.
Weston: Sewer Rehabilitation Project. Through August, lane restrictions and service interruptions are possible on Ohio Street, and on Ash and Center Streets near Ohio Street. Sewer work will also include work in other areas in Weston but is expected to have a minimal impact on roads and sewer service. Project complete: August. Project investment: $900,000.
Through August, weekdays from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., crews will be flushing hydrants in various locations in Lake Township, parts of Northwood, and Millbury. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if water becomes discolored. For more information: http://www.nwwsd.org/what-we-do/water/water-facts/hydrant-main-line-flushing-info/