The Northwestern Water and Sewer District will host an informational meeting to discuss the water supply for the Village of McComb on April 8 at 6 p.m. This meeting will take place via Zoom and will discuss the operational challenges the current McComb Water Treatment plant faces and the district’s plan for a long-term water supply.
The meeting is for residents in and surrounding the villages of McComb, North Baltimore and those along a proposed new waterline in Portage and Pleasant townships in northwestern Hancock County. Information regarding the project can be found at www.nwwsd.org/mccombwater. This webpage will be active today.
Members of the public in and near the project area may join the meeting by following these instructions:
To join webinar from a PC, tablet or smartphone: On April 8 at 6 p.m., join the webinar by clicking/entering this link into your web browser: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84172161855?pwd=ZVVTbVlTNlpLMWdicFk3YXAvV3Yxdz09
Phone only: On April 8, at 6 p.m., use the phone to dial: 1-301-715-8592. When prompted, use Meeting ID: 841 7216 1855. Passcode 275567.
Residents can submit comments during the meeting by using the chat feature in the Zoom program during the presentation. A number to call/text with your comments will be provided during the meeting. Additionally, comments may be emailed to publicinfo@nwwsd.org. Written comments will also be accepted via email or standard mail following the meeting.
Persons attending the meeting who are hearing or visually impaired and have special requirements or a condition that requires special assistance, accommodations, or would like access to the presentation prior to the meeting should contact publicinfo@nwwsd.org or call 419-354-9090, ext. 193.