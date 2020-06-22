At approximately noon on Friday, the Waterville Fire Department requested mutual aid for a hiker who fell approximately 30 feet at the Rouche De Beouf Rock, and landed on the rocks near the waterline. Toledo Fire Technical Rescue Team & Special Operations responded along with Whitehouse Fire Department, Monclova Township Fire ~ Rescue Department, 180th Fighter Wing Crash Rescue and Metropark Rangers. With a combined effort rescue teams gained access to the patient stabilizing her. The patient was put in a stokes basket and brought up a steep angle embankment of approximately 35 feet using a low angle haul system. Post medical care continued as the patient was transported to a local emergency room with non-life threatening injuries. No rescuer injuries were reported, accordng to Toledo Fire and Rescue.
