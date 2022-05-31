MILLBURY — A new Lake Township water tower got a lift into the sky.
The new, $4 million, 1.5 million gallon tank from Landmark Structures from Texas was raised by Northwestern Water and Sewer District workers on May 15.
Construction has been going on for over a year and the project work, which is on Lemoyne Road, between Latcha and Hanley roads, is expected to be complete in September.
The tank is going to feed off of the Toledo water system, said Theresa Pollick, public information director for the district.There are various trunk lines that head to the new Lake Township tower.
“Then we will be able to fill the tower and then it will store the water,” Pollick said. “And as it comes down, the gravity pulls it down and then we’ll feed it to the rest of the system.
The water tower will serve Rossford, Northwood, parts of Perrysburg Township, Lake Township and Troy Township, about 7,000 customers. The district has 20,000 total customers.
The new tower is going to help with water capacity, Pollick said.
“It’s important to have a certain amount of water capacity in the system. That way, if there are any issues, we’ve got extra water storage, so that definitely helps,” she said. “Another thing that it’s going to do is help to regulate the pressure.”
The tower construction started over a year ago and culminated May 15 with the raising of the tank. The process started at 7 a.m. and took most of the day.
“There’s still a lot of work to go as we head on into the next coming months,” Pollick said. “And again, it’s a big deal for this area because there’s been so much economic growth, that it’s important that we have this additional storage here in this area.”
