PERRYSBURG – Council has approved a $33.9 million budget for the 2022 fiscal year.
On a vote of 6-1, with Councilwoman Deborah Born voting against, the council approved the budget at Tuesday’s meeting.
“There are just a lot of maintenance projects, the water tower and roads and continuing to work with the EPA on the water overflow points. We’re continuing to put money aside for the sanitary sewer overflows, so we can reduce those to manageable amounts,” council President Jonathan Smith said. “However, as people may have noticed, the 100-year rain storms are coming more frequently.”
The various funds associated with water are spread across several parts of the budget, but there are a number of projects that increase the combined total.
Smith said that the budget will have $24.9 million in the general fund, with expenditures of $24.4. The 2021 general fund budget was $23.1 million. In 2019 it was $25.1 million.
Smith said the greatest expenditures were related to water and sewer.
He said that the new water connection with the Northwestern Water Sewer District is a $3.6 million estimated cost, but the estimated annual savings is approximately $750,000.
“It’s a pretty hefty cost up front, but we should see some pretty significant savings within a few years. Some of the costs from the city of Toledo are being absorbed by the city, so rates will not be increasing as much,” Smith said.
This is part of the new connection with Toledo.
“There will also be additional hires in the utilities department. And with the police,” Smith said.
The city is also purchasing a fixed receiving tower for water readings.
“We’re now going to have a fixed point that collects those water meter readings in real time. If we start seeing a real time uptick in a reading, we can catch it before the billing and residents will be able to see the reading as well,” Smith said.
Smith said there will also be additional road intersection and resurfacing work, some of which will be covered by federal grants from Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments and the state. The budget will cover $1.8 million of those costs.
“It’s all part of the Ohio 25 corridor master plan upgrade,” Smith said.
Born’s vote against the budget was because of multi-use path expenditures and related ditch and parking lot projects.
“I will not be voting for this because I believe that construction of bike paths throughout the city of Perrysburg, particularly along the riverbank north of West Front Street, is in the best interest of the majority of the Perrysburg citizens. It is detrimental to the environment,” Born said. “It seems to me a lot of spending that is unnecessary.”