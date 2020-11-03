Mark Wasylyshyn has won a fifth term as Wood County sheriff.
“I’m honored and I love what I do,” he said Tuesday while leading his opponent by more than 15,000 votes with 71% reported.
The large margin shows county residents “are clearly happy with what my office is doing.”
The unofficial results from the Wood County Board of Elections shows Wasylyshyn with 40,568 votes (63%) and Ruth Babel-Smith with 26,633 (37%).
Wasylyshyn was elected in 2005 after serving 14 years with the Perrysburg Police Department.
He said the number one challenge is finding a better way to deal with inmates with mental health issues. He is working with both the state and national sheriff’s associations to find a better way.
The second most pressing need is an expansion of the jail.
He cited numerous accomplishments since he took office: dash cameras have been added to all patrol cars and the 130 cameras in the jail are now recording. There is a GPS unit it every vehicle to tell where it is, when it was there and its speed. The website shows where the calls are in real time as well as inmate information.
Wood County was one of the first agencies in the region to have body cameras, which were added seven years ago.
Wasylyshyn is a 1979 Rossford High School graduate and earned his bachelor’s degree at Hillsdale College.
He and his wife, Jenna, have lived in Webster Township for 21 years. They have two children.
Among his memberships are the Black Swamp Humanitarian Awards Committee, the Addiction Response Collaborative Committee, Bowling Green Kiwanis Club, Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association Awards and Public Relations Committees, several of Eastwood Local Schools planning committees, Executive Joint Terrorism Task Force of the FBI, National Sheriffs’ Association Board of Directors and Executive Committee, Center for Emergency Preparedness Advisory Committee, Homeland Security Advisory Committee, the Northern Wood County Republican Club, the Township Trustees & Clerks Association and Rotary Club of Perrysburg for 35 years.
He has been recognized as a 2015 Officer of the Year - Toledo Chapter A.S.I.S. Keith Dressel Officer of the Year Award; Blue Coat of the Year - State of Ohio Knights of Columbus 2014; Blue Coat of the Year - Toledo Knights of Columbus 2014; Rossford School District 2010 Award of Distinction; and Outstanding Service to Wood County 4-H Award – 2014.
He served as president in 2017 of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association.