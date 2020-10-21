Mark Wasylyshyn still has more work to do as sheriff.
That is why he is running for a fifth term as Wood County’s law enforcement leader.
“I’m very challenged in the work I do,” he said. “We have accomplished a tremendous amount but there is more work to be done.”
Wasylyshyn was elected in 2005 after serving 14 years with the Perrysburg Police Department.
He said the number one challenge is finding a better way to deal with inmates with mental health issues. He is working with both the state and national sheriff’s associations to find a better way.
“Sheriffs are the number one provider of mental health care in our country,” he said. “And that is wrong. We should not be placing people with mental health issues in jails. Jails have become the mental hospital.”
The second most pressing need is an expansion of the jail. He said he doesn’t know if he will need the female beds formerly asked for, but he thinks as the coronavirus pandemic dies down, his numbers are going to go up. Regardless of the jail population, a new booking area for people who are detoxing is a must.
“We have to do better to deal with people who are detoxing,” Wasylyshyn said.
As of Sept. 25, he said 117 of the 224 beds in the facility are full.
Also, as of that day, the county jail has had no cases of COVID-19.
Of the 40,000 911 calls that come in every year, 99% are answered within 10 seconds; the remaining 1% are answered within 20 seconds, he said.
Wasylyshyn said he has learned from this summer’s protests that there is part of the community that is afraid of law enforcement. He said he accepted an invitation to march in the protest against the death of George Floyd.
“I want to work on eliminating the fear of law enforcement.”
He said his job is guided by the Ohio Revised Code that spells out his duties and responsibilities.
“The very first thing it says is to preserve the peace.”
He cited numerous accomplishments since he took office: dash cameras have been added to all patrol cars and the 130 cameras in the jail are now recording. There is a GPS unit it every vehicle to tell where it is, when it was there and its speed. The website shows where the calls are in real time as well as inmate information.
Wood County was one of the first agencies in the region to have body cameras, which were added seven years ago.
“We were way ahead of the game,” Wasylyshyn said.
He demands honesty, integrity, accountability and transparency in his office. When hiring, he looks for someone who wants to serve and said he has terminated more people for dishonesty that anything else.
“We’re always fine tuning to make us better.”
His employees also must treat everyone with respect, including who is being arrested and who is in jail.
If you treat the inmates with respect, they will behave better, Wasylyshyn added.
“The message from me has always been treat everyone with respect.”
He addressed several of his opponent’s accusations:
· He cares more for politics than public safety.
He asked what that meant.
“She says things I don’t understand. … She said it, but she does never say what she means by it. I’m very visible, I’m very active in the community. I treat everyone equally. I don’t promote based on party.”
· There needs to be fiscal responsibility in the office.
He said he has been under budget every year since taking over courthouse security, which negates one of her claims.
· The sheriff’s office is a steppingstone.
Wasylyshyn went through a lengthy list of employees who have been there 10, 15 and 25 years and longer.
There is always going to be attrition; case in point, deputies were lost eight years ago when the pension system changed, but he does not have a problem with keeping employees.
“We occasionally lose deputies to other entities because they pay more,” he said, “but when I talk to other chiefs and other sheriffs, we do not have a higher turnover than they do.”
· Response times are slow since deputies patrol in corporations and don’t stick to the unincorporated areas of the county.
The office has an excellent response time and it is untrue that deputies actively patrol Perrysburg, Rossford and Perrysburg Township. They may be in town to get papers for the courts, he said.
“If they see a crime or a police officer in that jurisdiction that needs help, they are certainly going to help them and assist them.”
His deputies patrol 420 of the 620 square miles in the county.
· His office undercuts jurisdictions when responding to a scene.
Again, not true, he said and used the recent murder/suicide in Pemberville as an example. Deputies got there first, and when Pemberville police arrived, they immediately took the lead.
• Wasylyshyn’ s opponent said she wants to engage the public more.
He said he knows of no one who attends more fairs and festivals than he does and when he does get out, he sits with citizens, not other elected officials.
Wasylyshyn is a 1979 Rossford High School graduate and earned his bachelor’s degree at Hillsdale College.
He and his wife, Jenna, have lived in Webster Township for 21 years. They have two children.
Among his many memberships are the Black Swamp Humanitarian Awards Committee, the Addiction Response Collaborative Committee, Bowling Green Kiwanis Club, Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association Awards and Public Relations Committees, several of Eastwood Local Schools planning committees, Executive Joint Terrorism Task Force of the FBI, National Sheriffs’ Association Board of Directors and Executive Committee, Center for Emergency Preparedness Advisory Committee, Homeland Security Advisory Committee, the Northern Wood County Republican Club, the Township Trustees & Clerks Association and Rotary Club of Perrysburg for 35 years.
He has been recognized as a 2015 Officer of the Year - Toledo Chapter A.S.I.S. Keith Dressel Officer of the Year Award; Blue Coat of the Year - State of Ohio Knights of Columbus 2014; Blue Coat of the Year - Toledo Knights of Columbus 2014; Rossford School District 2010 Award of Distinction; and Outstanding Service to Wood County 4-H Award – 2014.
He served as president in 2017 of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association.