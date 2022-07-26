Warrants have been issued for a man and woman accused of stealing Pokémon cards at Walmart and then leading police on a high-speed chase.
At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to Walmart on West Gypsy Lane Road for two people inside the store stocking up on Pokémon cards.
Walmart employees were watching the man and woman and reported they were wearing black masks and had stolen from Walmart in the past. They reportedly used the automotive door entrance to enter the building, according to the police report.
One BGPD officer parked to the southeast of the automotive department. That officer exited his cruiser, looked around a corner of the building, and observed the suspect’s red Chevy with a broken side window covered in plastic. A second officer parked across the street and a third parked on South Main Street.
Dispatch advised the store’s loss prevention had lost sight of them, according to the report.
The officer parked near the building observed the Chevy driving toward the exit onto South Main and past the officer parked across the street. Two occupants were observed in the vehicle and their description matched the two who were in Walmart.
A traffic stop was attempted in the 1100 block of South Main. The car did not stop, and the officer activated the sirens.
The Chevy turned eastbound onto U.S. 6 and continued at a high rate of speed before exiting to southbound Interstate 75. It continued at speeds in excess of 105 mph in heavy traffic and extended the distance with police to a quarter mile or more, according to the report.
The Chevy was observed driving on the left and right shoulders in order to pass vehicles. It exited at Cygnet Road, spun out then continued westbound to Rudolph Road.
The Chevy slowed for the stop sign at Rudolph Road but failed to stop before turning southbound and continuing in excess of 100 mph.
The police report indicated the Chevy continued into the village of North Baltimore and turned eastbound onto East Broadway. At that point, the officer lost site of the vehicle and the pursuit was terminated.
After arriving back at the police station, officers determined from photographs that Nicholas Starkey was driving the vehicle and Kayla Canova was the passenger.
Warrants have been issued for Starkey, 32, Fremont, and Canova, 31, Findlay.
Starkey is wanted for theft, possessing criminal tools, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
Canova is wanted for theft.
According to the police report, $284 in merchandise was taken from Walmart.