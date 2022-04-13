A Bowling Green man was hospitalized after being assaulted and the two alleged perpetrators have been indicted.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of co-defendants Cade Edward Pipoly, 22, and Julian Kawan Scott, 21, both of Medina.
A Wood County grand jury indicted both men April 6 for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
On March 5 around 2:06 a.m., Bowling Green police were dispatched to the 200 block of North Main Street for an assault that had just occurred.
Dispatch advised the victim was in the alley between Howard’s Club H and Brathaus, according to the police report.
When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old Bowling Green man on the ground with two females trying to treat him. The man either wouldn’t or couldn’t tell the officer who assaulted him or why.
An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he later told police it was his fault. He didn’t elaborate but appeared intoxicated and was uncooperative with hospital staff. A CT scan showed a fractured left orbital, according to the report.
Cameras caught some of the incident and showed the Bowling Green man walking out of Brathaus at 2:05 a.m. with four other white males and one black male. All of them walked into the alley when the alleged victim threw a punch at the male he had been talking to. That male began to fight back, and they fell to the ground. At that time the black male began to kick the 19-year-old, including to the back and several to the head. The men fighting broke free, and the alleged victim was kicked several more times while still on the ground.
The other males can be seen walking away.
A Perrysburg man accused of endangering children is in jail.
A Wood County grand jury indicted Bryan Williams, 38, for two counts endangering children, one a third-degree felony and one a first-degree misdemeanor.
From Sept. 1 to Dec. 9, Williams allegedly caused serious physical harm to a child under the age of 18 and created a substantial risk to the safety of another child under the age of 18. He was the parent or guardian to both children.
He is being held without bond.
The grand jury also presented 19 other bills of indictment on April 6.
Cody Christopher Taylor, 29, of Cygnet and currently in jail with a $20,000 bond, for abduction, a third-degree felony; disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On March 7 near Cygnet, Taylor allegedly attempted to cause serious bodily harm to a woman by grabbing her by the throat with both hands and then striking her in the face several times with a closed fist. When she told him she was going to call the sheriff’s office, he allegedly kept her from accessing her cell phone.
Jordan E. Dombrowsky, 23, Toledo and already in jail for unrelated charges, for two counts harassment with a bodily substance, both third-degree felonies. On March 7, he allegedly expelled onto two deputies at the jail a bodily substance while knowing he is a carrier of the virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, hepatitis or is infected with tuberculosis.
Jack D. Rishel, 66, Bowling Green, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 17, 2020, he is accused of depriving Christ Bible Church in Dunbridge of property or services valued at more than $7,500.
Donzell Anthony Moore Jr., 28, Indianapolis and currently in jail, for tampering with records, a third-degree felony; identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 27, he allegedly fled after receiving a signal from a police officer to stop his vehicle, which he knew had been obtained through a theft. He allegedly had in his possession a key fob programmer, knowingly facilitated a fraud on the State of Ohio by removing or concealing a record belonging to a government entity, used the identity of another, and hampered or impeded a public official in performance of his or her lawful duties.
Moore was indicted again with co-defendant Deonte D. Moore, 25, Toledo, for counterfeiting, a third-degree felony, and nine counts of identity fraud, all fifth-degree felonies. In Northwood on Feb. 16, they were stopped for a window tint violation. Upon the odor of raw marijuana, a probable cause search was conducted and at least five cloned payment cards were found in the vehicle and on Deonte Moore’s person. From Jan. 1 to March 16, they allegedly used without consent the identifying information of another without consent.
Donzell Moore also was indicted for one additional identity fraud charge, also a fifth-degree felony, for allegedly using the identity of another (the same person in the prior indictment). He is being held on a $15,000 bond.
Dustin M. Lawler, 40, Toledo, for two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them/OVI, both third-degree felonies. On Feb. 12 on Interstate 75, he was stopped for reckless driving (one of the OVI charges), and it was found he had five prior convictions of OVI in 20 years, in 2020, 2019, twice in 2018, and 2016 (the second OVI charge). Both charges have a specification for additional prison time for certain repeat OVI offenders.
Harley David Harris, 27, Walbridge, for aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; three counts abduction, all third-degree felonies; four counts domestic violence, all first-degree misdemeanors; one count domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. While during a domestic violence incident on March 30 in Walbridge, he allegedly pushed a woman to the couch then dragged her off the couch and across the floor where he allegedly knocked a camera off the wall that he knew was recording the alleged confrontation. He also allegedly caused the woman, who was pregnant, to believe he would cause her serious physical harm and restrained her liberty under circumstances that placed her in fear and moved her by force from the place she was found. He posted $7,500 bond on Jan. 7 and was released from the Wood County jail. A warrant has been issued for his re-arrest.
Angel Marie Wahl, 46, Perrysburg, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. On Jan. 5 after an argument, she allegedly grabbed a baseball bat and struck a man several times including at least once on the head that required hospitalization via ambulance. She fled prior to law enforcement’s arrival. When found, she was taken to jail and released on an own recognizance bond.
Joseph William Thorley II, 32, Toledo, for theft and forgery, both fifth-degree felonies. On Oct. 14 in Perrysburg, he is accused of depriving a pool service company of $3,956 by cashing two forged checks.
Tony Cox, 58, Northwood, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Feb. 6, he allegedly threw a vacuum cleaner at a family member as well as pushed her down to the floor. He previously pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic assault in 2016 in Tennessee. He was taken to jail and released on an own recognizance bond after he provided a new address of where he would be living.
Jared J. Hummel, 30, Bowling Green and currently in jail, for abusing harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony. On March 10, he allegedly inhaled Dust-Off while at a location in Cygnet. According to others at the residence, he lost consciousness after inhaling from the aerosol can. He had previously pleaded guilty to this offense in twice in 2021 in Williams County and in 2018, 2019 and 2020 in Wood County. He was taken to jail and released on an own recognizance bond but was arrested April 8 on a similar charge. His total bond is $30,000, with 10% allowed.
Sacario Maurice Jones, 19, Detroit, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Feb. 19, he allegedly was found transporting a loaded Kahr PM9 9 mm pistol in a vehicle in such a manner it was accessible without him leaving the vehicle.
Mario Lavelle Carter, 30, Perrysburg, for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies. On Sept. 21 he allegedly was found in possession of cocaine and Etizolam.
Joseph Franklin Dimasso, 38, Walbridge, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. On March 9 in Perrysburg, a Perrysburg Schools bus driver reported seeing Dimasso near where his children off picked up. He had previously pleaded guilty to violating a protection order in Perrysburg Municipal Court in 2021.
Hangsom Rai, 18, Grand Rapids, Michigan and currently in jail, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On March 1, Rossford police were dispatched to a reported breaking and entering in the Ironwood subdivision. The vehicle caught on a Ring camera was found in the Arbor Hills subdivision. After police attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle drove into the police cruiser before driving off. The pursuit continued on I-75 until the vehicle crashed near Cygnet. The individuals in the vehicle fled on foot. A search of the area found four men aged 12-29. It was determined Rai was the driver. He is being held on a $10,000 bond, 10% allowed.