A warrant has been issued for a Toledo man suspected to be involved in an October shooting in downtown Bowling Green.
A Wood County grand jury on June 1 indicted Marquise L. Brown, 22, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.
On Oct. 2, he is accused of knowingly causing or attempting to cause harm to another by means of a deadly weapon, which was a semi-automatic firearm. The firearms specification on the indictment comes with three years mandatory prison.
Brown also allegedly hindered the discovery or apprehension of another for a crime or assisted another to benefit from a crime.
If found guilty of these crimes, he faces up to 20 years in prison, according to court documents.
Court documents also indicate this indictment is related to an earlier allegations.
On Dec. 2, Brown was indicted for obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Brown entered not-guilty pleas to these charges on Dec. 14.
Both indictments stem from a downtown shooting Oct. 2 where a 21-year-old Toledo man was found with gunshot wounds to the leg.
That case is still open, according to Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Adam Skaff.