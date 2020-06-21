A woman charged in the theft of a vehicle that led to a chase by police did not appear in court Friday.
A nationwide warrant has been issued for Jasmine Peguese, 25, Detroit. She had until 4 p.m. to appear.
She was scheduled to appear in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger to enter a plea.
Peguese is one of three people indicted as co-defendants after they were stopped on a highway for the theft of at least two different vehicles. She faces charges of for telecommunication fraud, receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools and tampering with evidence.
The case made headlines in November when the vehicle pursuit resulted in a traffic crash and school lockdowns in Perrysburg.
She, Demetrius Peguese and Theron Cortez Walton Jr. were charged after the stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger they were in fled when troopers from the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop them on U.S. 20 near Interstate 75. The suspect failed to stop and fled westbound into Perrysburg at a high rate of speed.
Troopers immediately discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons.
A patrol airplane located the suspect vehicle and tracked it down numerous streets in Perrysburg. The driver eventually lost control, went off the side of the road and crashed into a tree on Plum Street near Sandusky Street. He then exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.
Perrysburg schools were placed on lockdown and several patrol K-9 units responded to the area. A dog assisted in locating the suspect on Willow Street.
The driver, Demetrius Peguese, 19, of Inkster, Michigan, appeared May 14 and pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and attempted tampering with evidence. The charges of possessing criminal tools and telecommunications fraud will be dismissed at sentencing, which is set for July 31.
A nationwide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Theron Cortez Walton Jr., 29, Lincoln Park, Michigan, who also faces charges of receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, telecommunications fraud and possessing criminal tools.