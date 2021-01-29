A warrant has been issued for a man accused of driving while impaired and causing a crash that killed his wife.
William Koperski, 38, of Martin, did not appear for a court appearance Friday in front of Wood County Commons Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
His trial, which was set to start Feb. 9, was canceled.
Defense attorney Brett Klimkosky requested, via telephone, that he be removed as counsel.
He said he has represented Koperski in other matters in Ottawa County, where his former client has failed to appear for sentencing in a criminal matter.
“He’s frequently failed to appear,” Klimkosky said, adding he has had no contact with Koperski in quite some time.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Brian Boos asked for a statewide warrant.
Koperski was indicted in August on three counts aggravated vehicular homicide, all second-degree felonies; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; two counts operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance, both first-degree misdemeanors; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, also a first-degree misdemeanor.
In September, Assistant Prosecutor James Tafelski had offered the deal that if Koperski pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, the remaining four charges would be dismissed at sentencing.
Koperski, through Klimkosky, rejected the deal.
On May 30, Koperski was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer SUV, southbound on I-280, when he reportedly traveled off the left side of the roadway, over corrected, overturned and came to final rest on the left side of the roadway.
His wife, a passenger in his vehicle, was seriously injured after being ejected after a crash on Interstate 280 near Moline Martin Road in Lake Township.
Both Koperskis were transported by Lake Township Fire and EMS to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with serious life-threatening injuries.
Jessica Koperski died June 2, according to her obituary.
Neither the driver nor the passenger were not wearing safety belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the report.