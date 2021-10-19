The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a warrant for Jacob Krinn for violating the conditions of the electronic monitoring program.
The warrant was issued Oct. 15.
Krinn, 21, of Delaware, Ohio, is charged with two counts involuntary manslaughter, one a first-degree felony and one a third-degree felony; felonious assault, reckless homicide, obstructing official business, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws in the March 7 death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz.
He pleaded not guilty on May 19, at which time a stipulation of his own recognizance bond was he wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device under supervision of the adult probation department.
His final pretrial is set for Nov. 18.