Adults age 18 and older are invited to warm up and read this winter with the Warm Up & Read Adult Winter Reading Program, beginning Monday and running through March 15.
This Wood County District Public Library program encourages adults to submit entries of all the books read through March 15 to be entered into drawings for prizes.
Participants can submit an entry for every book read between Monday and March 15. Submissions can be made in person at the library or online at wcdpl.org/winter-reading.
The deadline to submit entries is 4 p.m. on the day of each drawing. Drawings will be held on Jan. 22, Feb. 12 and March 5, with the grand prize drawing of a $50 Visa gift card, one year membership to Friends of the Library, and a Friends of the Library tote bag held on March 15.
“We know people will be doing a lot of indoor activities during winter,” said Kristin Wetzel, information services coordinator. “So why not promote reading as one of those activities and have a chance to win prizes for it?”
This event is made possible with the support of the estate of Julia Rentz and the Friends of the Wood County District Public Library. For more information on how to enter, prizes, and submission forms, visit wcdpl.org/winter-reading, contact woodref@wcdpl.org, or call 419-352-5050.