PERRYSBURG — Walt Churchill’s Market is voluntarily recalling fully cooked Smokehouse sausage products.
The recall includes:
Spicy Chorizo with Pepper Jack Cheese Sausage (also labeled Smokehouse Mexican Chorizo Sausage)
Jalapeno Firecracker Brats
Bacon Cheddar Brats
Pepperoni Pizza Sausage
The recall is due to an undeclared milk allergen. This recall has been initiated due to the ingredient label not stating a milk allergen.
Products were vacuum packaged and weighed approximately 1 to 1.5 lbs per package.
Products were available for sale at Walt Churchill’s markets in Perrysburg and Maumee.
The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall, however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately.
Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to Walt Churchill’s Market for a replacement. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Walt Churchill’s Market at 419-872-6900.