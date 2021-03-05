A Walmart employee has been cited for theft after admitted to using a self-scan checkout and not scanning every item.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the store at 11 a.m. Thursday and met with a member of asset protection and the store manager. They said they were working on an employee theft that occurred multiple times between Sept. 25 and Feb. 20.
Police were told Brenda Rathburn has gone through self-checkout multiple times and would scan some items but not others. The items not paid for valued $63.04.
Rathburn, 62, Bowling Green, was charged.