NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are stuck in their holding pattern Wednesday, as Wall Street waits for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates scheduled for the end of the week.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 24 points, or 0.1%, at 32,884, as of 9:54 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher.

