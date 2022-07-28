Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street Thursday following news the U.S. economy shrank for a second consecutive quarter. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq are each up a fraction of a percent. Meta Platforms shares are falling after the owner of Facebook reported its first revenue decline ever last quarter, dragged down by a drop in ad spending. The Fed's rate hike on Wednesday continued its policy of trying to slow the economy, and new data out Thursday showed the U.S. GDP fell at a 0.9% annual pace, raising fears that a recession is approaching.

