NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street roared Wednesday after inflation cooled more than expected last month, sparking speculation the Federal Reserve may not have to be as aggressive about hiking interest rates as feared.

The S&P 500 was 1.9% higher amid a widespread rally that launched after a report showed the nation's biggest economic challenge, inflation, slowed to 8.5% at the consumer level last month from 9.1% in June. Technology stocks, cryptocurrencies and other of the year's hardest-hit investments were some of the day's biggest winners.

