NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday. The S&P 500 is up 0.7% in the opening minutes, and the Nasdaq and Dow Jones industrials are also rising. PayPal is soaring on a report that activist investor Elliott Management has taken a large stake in the payment company. Starbucks and CVS are also rising after reporting their quarterly results. Taco Bell owner Yum Brands is falling after its quarterly earnings disappointed. The 10-year Treasury yield is up. Oil prices are in focus after the OPEC oil cartel and its allies decided to boost production in September by a much slower pace than in previous months.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story appears below.

