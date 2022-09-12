NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks climbed again Monday, as Wall Street made its final moves ahead of a high-stakes report that will hopefully show inflation hammered the economy less hard last month.

The S&P 500 rose 43.05, or 1.1%, to 4,110.41 for its fourth straight gain. That's its longest winning streak since July, in the early days of the market's bounce back from its battering earlier in the year.

0
0
0
0
0