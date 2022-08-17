NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Wednesday as traders absorb some discouraging news about how much Americans are spending. Major indexes were all lower in the first few minutes of trading after the government reported that sales at U.S. retailers were flat last month, even though forecasters were expecting an increase. Many households are spending more cautiously as inflation remains high and as interest rates rise. The S&P 500 was off 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nadsaq composite also fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.88%. European markets were also lower.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

0
0
0
0
0