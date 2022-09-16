Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, putting the market on track for another week of sizable losses, as a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy gave investors more to worry about. FedEx lost a quarter of its value early Friday after saying a sharp dropoff in its business, particularly in Asia and Europe, worsened in recent weeks. Other transportation companies also fell, though not as much. Markets were already on edge because of stubbornly high inflation as well as the higher interest rates being used to fight it, which will slow the economy.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

