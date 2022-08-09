NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street led by a steep drop for Norwegian Cruise Line. The S&P 500 is off 0.2% just after the opening bell Tuesday and the Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average are also falling. Norwegian plunged after it reported disappointing second-quarter results. Investors are keen for two reports on prices due later this week, which could signal whether the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes this year have brought inflation under control. Audience rating company Nielsen is surging after it announced progress on a deal to be acquired by private equity firms.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story appears below.

