NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling on Wall Street Tuesday amid threats from Beijing over a possible visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. The S&P 500 is off half a percent. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones industrials are also lower. Pelosi has said she is visiting Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan for talks on a variety of topics, including trade and COVID-19. China has warned of "serious consequences" if the trip to the island that it considers it's own territory goes ahead. Uber shares are soaring after the rideshare operator reported strong second-quarter results. Starbucks delivers its own results later Tuesday.

