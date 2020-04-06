In this photo taken from video provided by the New York Stock Exchange, Chief Security Officer Kevin Fitzgibbons rings the opening bell at the NYSE, Monday, April 6, 2020, recognizing Patsy Graham, a registered nurse at North Shore University Hospital Northwell Health, in Manhasset, NY. Stocks jumped in markets around the world Monday after some of the hardest-hit areas offered sparks of hope that the worst of the coronavirus outbreak may be on the horizon.