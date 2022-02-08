A long-time printing plant in Bowling Green is closing.
The Wall Street Journal at 1100 Brim Road is “winding down operations,” according to a Dow Jones spokesperson.
“We are working closely with union representatives in Bowling Green to provide assistance for our affected employees,” said Steve Severinghaus, senior director, communications.
He said the increase in digital product played a role in the closing.
“We are committed to providing customers with our trusted news and analysis in the format they prefer,” Severinghaus said in a Tuesday statement.
“As demand for Dow Jones’s digital products continues to rise rapidly, we also have an important community of loyal readers who enjoy the print experience. The realignment of our print operations reduces costs and streamlines production — which overall strengthens our commitment to print products.”
The plant is reportedly closing on Friday.