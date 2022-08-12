NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising again at the start of trading on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 on track for its first four-week winning streak since last year. The benchmark index is 0.5% higher in early Friday trading, and other indexes are up similar amounts. Stocks spurted this week after reports showed inflation cooled more than expected last month. That raised hopes a peak in inflation may be near and the Federal Reserve may be less aggressive in raising rates than feared. The next influential report comes later Friday morning, which will show how much inflation households are girding for in coming years.

