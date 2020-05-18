The man struck while walking on U.S. 6 Friday was walking in the middle of the lane.
Eric Reynolds, chief deputy with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday the investigation shows Ryan Shank was walking in the middle of the lane of travel when he was hit. He was walking west in the eastbound lane when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.
Reynolds said a toxicology report on the man is likely.
Shank, 38, of Swanton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred just before 10 p.m. Friday one-half mile west of the Bowling Green Road West intersection.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
No charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation.