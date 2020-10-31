SYLVANIA – Continuation of community ties and family traditions are the goals of the Walker Funeral Homes and Crematories’ with the recent acquisition of the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home group.
According to Ryan Hobbs, Walker vice-president, they will still offer the Walker Cycle of Excellence in working with the staff of the Witzler-Shank locations.
“From start to finish, Walker will always find the best way to help those who come to our facilities,” he said.
The idea to purchase the six Witzler-Shank funeral homes, which includes Walbridge and Perrysburg, started when owner Bob Shank approached Walker president Keith Walker about the purchase.
Hobbs said Shank felt a transition was in order and believed Walker could follow through on the care he had offered during his years as a funeral director.
Shank had earlier sold his business to a chain but about five years ago bought the funeral homes back when it appeared the chain was not able to give the personal care a locally-based business would offer.
“Adding the Shank locations means we can reach out to many more people, offering a high standard of care,” Hobbs said. He said it also meant they had expanded their business by 40% overnight, adding it had been a challenge but well worth the effort.
Hobbs said Walker now is one of the largest funeral home groups in the region. They have been actively merging combined staffs to ensure a continuity of care throughout the organization.
“We have made sure to keep former Shank personnel on the team,” he said, “and are delighted with the professionalism we have seen.”
The Walker group has been growing exponentially since Keith Walker took over management of the company in the late 1990s. Hobbs said through acquisitions and expansions, they have grown from serving 140 families the first year Walker took over to over 1,500 families last year.
Hobbs said the Walker group has been selectively adding other funeral homes, keeping a mix of small town locations along with those in Toledo. Other purchases that followed included one in Maumee in 1998, the 2004 acquisitions of funeral homes in Oak Harbor, Genoa and Port Clinton and then in 2018 in Rossford. They also have funeral homes in Oregon, Walbridge and Holland.
Both funeral groups have a long history in the community.
Walker Funeral Homes were founded in 1933 in Toledo by Alvin Walker, who also ran Walker Ambulance Service.
Hobbs said they once had a funeral home where the J.Alexander restaurant now sits across from the Franklin Park Mall on Talmadge Road.
“We then in 1995 built our new state-of-the-art facility, which we affectionately call the “mothership” in 1995 on Sylvania Avenue,” he added.
Witzler-Shank Funeral Homes had been serving the area for 160 years, beginning in 1859, when Peter Witzler moved his family to Perrysburg. There, he formed a wood-working shop on the hydraulic canal, at the foot of Mulberry Street, where he bought power from the town to run his lathe and other machinery, eventually expanding into the funeral business over the years.
In 1930, the Hoover house at 128 E. Front St., built in 1875, was converted into a dedicated funeral home for the community. In 1973, a funeral home was built at 222 East South Boundary Street.
With the financial help of the Witzler family, Clara and Bob Shank bought the business on Aug. 1, 1964. In 1967, a branch funeral home was built in Walbridge to serve that community. The Shank family members lived upstairs until 1973, when they built a funeral home at 222 E. South Boundary St..