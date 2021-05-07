This spring and summer Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will be hosting three storybook trails.
The first storybook trail Saturday through May 16 at Simpson Garden Park. In “What a Wonderful World,” Tim Hopgood captures the joy of a song in a colorful picture book.
This self-guided walk will begin in the Children’s Garden (located northwest of the Simpson Building) and will continue towards the Hosta Garden.
This activity is made possible through a donation and with the help of the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Foundation and Wood County District Public Library Children’s Place.