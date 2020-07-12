WALBRIDGE — In their first in-person meeting since March, council members had a lot to discuss.
Meeting last week at the town hall, practicing social distancing due to coronavirus, council voted to hire a code enforcement officer and to start the process to get federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Council had been gathering online before the July 1 meeting.
Mayor Ed Kolanko said he is recommending hiring a currentvillage worker to have the extra responsibility and pay him an additional $2.88 per hour. Steve Boldt previously did this work for the village.
Kolanko said that they have been searching for months for someone to fill this part-time position.
He said there were a couple decent applicants, including some who didn’t fit the budget
“I’ve been kind of looking outside the applicants who applied,” Kolanko said, adding that Boldt did a good job as previous property maintenance officer.
“He has a patience and tolerance that’s suitable for the job,” Kolanko said. “He does a good job of looking at our code.”
If Boldt was hired, he could hit the ground running, the mayor said.
“He’s engaged with it. It’s not somebody I’ve got to train for the next 3-6 months,” Kolanko said.
There is $9,300 in budget for this code enforcement officer position, he said. Boldt’s new, additional pay would be $500 a month, or $6,000 a year, which is less than the budgeted amount, Kolanko said.
Councilwoman Vicki Canales-Pratt, who is chair of the personnel and human resources committee, said she spoke to Boldt about the job.
“What I was impressed with is he realized there’s things that need to be addressed. He comes to the table with a plan,” she said. “Documentation is very important to him.”
Boldt will try to lessen the process of permits, Canales-Pratt said.
“I just thought he was proactive. He has an idea of how it’s going to work and he has a lot of enthusiasm,” she said.
Councilman Larry Boday asked why Boldt left the job previously.
“It was more health reasons and a personal decision,” Kolanko said. “I would not bring him forward if I didn’t think he was good for the village.
“He’s very good at prioritizing his day,” he said. “He’s definitely an asset to the village that we could use.”
Canales-Pratt added that she hopes to get Boldt an iPad to be more efficient.
“We’re going to save a lot more money and once everything is in process, it’s going to save a lot more time,” she said.
Councilwoman Sue Hart-Douglas asked if Boldt would take any flack from the rest of the staff because he would be getting extra pay, and earn more than the street crew leader.
Kolanko said that conversation took place.
“It is additional duties. Definitely,” he said.
Kolanko said that there was one another candidate who would have been good, but he’s looking for full-time work.
“We’re tying to find someone to fit this specific role and it’s hard,” Kolanko said. “We’ve always tasked somebody with the work and not given compensation.”
All council members voted in favor of hiring Boldt.
In other business, council heard that the village has qualified for $66,000 in CARES funds.
Kolanko said that the village must show specifically how the money is needed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s not you get it and spend it. There’s a lot of work we have to do as administration,” Kolanko said.
In other COVID-19 business, council approved spending $891 with TPC Food Service for two handheld cleaning units, which can disinfect a room in 10 minutes, Kolanko said.
“Especially with the senior center here, I’m trying to think of ways to clean and disinfect , but in a quicker manner,” he said. “All those things we never had to think about before.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Approved adding Franklin Cigoy to the police auxiliary, which is unpaid.
• Heard that crews have started clearing a nuisance property at 115 W. Perry St. The electric and water have been turned off, but gas is 40 days out and no demolition work can be done until that is turned off, Kolanko said. A pest company will spray the property.
• Heard that the Railway Park bathrooms are complete at a $34,000 total expense; 75% paid was through a NatureWorks grant. Baby changing stations were added to both bathrooms. The restroom on north side is designated for handicap use.
• Discussed the tennis courts at Railway Park deteriorating due to age. Kolanko added that usage declines every year. “We have to do something. You hate to see things deteriorate and no action taken,” he said. The mayor asked Councilman Joe Weissenberger to take the lead on a solution.
• Heard that new Councilwoman Karen Baron attended a new council information session.
• Heard that there are plans to bring back a village newsletter, with donations to pay for postage.
• Asked Kolanko to provide them with the current trash contract, which expires this year.
• Canceled the July 15 meeting.