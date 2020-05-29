A Walbridge woman found guilty of unlawful sexual conduct has been sentenced to jail.
Jennifer Smart, 37, appeared May 15 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
She was indicted in February for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
According to the indictment, from Feb. 1, 2017 to May 31, 2017, Smart was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a person who was 14 at the time of the first encounter.
She must register as a Tier II sex offender, meaning she must register her address every six months for 25 years.
Reger also sentenced Smart to a term of 17 months at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. She was taken into custody after her sentencing.
While a prison term is not mandatory with a fourth-degree felony, Reger considered the serious physical and psychological harm suffered by the victim, as well as Smart’s relationship with the victim that facilitated the offense, according to court documents.
“A prison term is consistent with the purposes and principles of sentencing … and the defendant is not amenable to an available community control sanction,” according to court papers.
Upon release from jail, Smart will be on post-release control for five years.