A Walbridge woman has pleaded guilty to charges related to taking money from a Perrysburg church.
Kelsey Hartford, 31, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
She was charged through a bill of information in August for aggravated theft and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies.
She is accused of taking $195,000 from St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Perrysburg between Dec. 1, 2017 and April 1, 2020.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor James Tafelski said the defendant has agreed to plead guilty to both charges.
They have reviewed the plea documents and examine the evidence, said defense attorney Stevin Groth.
Reger said that he could sentence Hartford to 36 months in prison on each charge, with the possibility of them being served consecutively for a total of six years.
A prison term is not mandatory or presumed, he added.
As an alternate, he could impose a sentence of five years community control and 180 days in jail.
Tafelski said that Hartford was a bookkeeper at the church and issued checks to her own bank account. She also altered church bank account records to eliminate any signs of her theft prior to an audit of the account.
She must pay restitution of $20,000 to cover losses to the bank not covered by insurance.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 4.