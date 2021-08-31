A Walbridge teen accused of stabbing his brother has pleaded guilty to amended charges.
Aidan Lighty, 19, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He had been indicted in June on two counts felonious assault, both second-degree felonies, and possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony.
On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and one possession charge.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos recommended community control that includes mental health treatment.
Reger said he could impose up to 36 months in prison for the attempted assault charge, but prison is not presumed.
The sentence for the possession charge could be up to 12 months in prison, but a sentence of community control is presumed, he said.
Reger said he also can impose a license suspension of up to five years.
According to Boos, Walbridge police responded to the 300 block of Clayton Street early morning May 31 after a man called 911 asking for help.
Officers arrived and were approached by Lighty, who was bleeding from the neck.
He told police he wanted them to them to kill him and knock him out, Boos said.
He had a self-inflicted knife wound on his neck.
Lighty told police he stabbed his brother because he wouldn’t get out of his way and was trying to intervene and attempt to stopping him from harming himself, according to Boos.
The brother, who was 16 at the time, was found lying in the driveway of that Clayton Street address, which is listed as Lighty’ s home. He also had stab wounds and was transported to the hospital.
A knife was found at an area residence during a search.
The brother was stabbed in the abdomen and hip and required emergency surgery to repair a nicked vein and a puncture to his small intestine, Boos said.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed the pills found on Lighty were LSD.
Both brothers were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The plea was offered after the state received feedback from the parents as well as the Walbridge Police Department, Boos said.
Sentencing is set for Oct. 19.