WALBRIDGE — Instead of gathering around the huge pine in the center of the village, residents can drive by and see the tree lit for the holidays or watch it virtually.
At last week’s meeting, council discussed how to have the annual tree lighting during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’d like to at least have a tree lighting,” said Mayor Ed Kolanko. “I don’t see how there’s any activity beyond that.”
“It’s important for the kids to have some kind of normalcy,” said Councilwoman Vicky Canales-Pratt.
Council and Kolanko have tried to be innovative this year, by holding Halloween trick or treating during the day, giving grants to businesses and Thanksgiving turkeys to residents.
The tree should be lit, Kolanko said.
“It’s just something that says Santa’s coming, life is OK and we’re going to get through this,” he said. “Let’s try to do something.”
As of Tuesday, the plan was to hold a Facebook Live event, with a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
In other business at the Nov. 18 meeting, council heard that 10 gift cards for use at grocery stores for a Thanksgiving meal had been claimed. Council had approved 50 $50 gift cards, paid for with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding.
Walbridge has received a total of $226,000 in three rounds of CARES funding.
On Nov 18, council also approved using the CARES money to give full-time employees a one-time bonus of $500 “hazard pay.” Part-time employees will receive $250.
There have been 20 applications for small-business grants, which the village is also using CARES money to fund.
“All 20 will be funded,” Kolanko said.
Each business will receive $1,000 by the end of this month.
Council also renewed the annual contract with the Wood County Committee on Aging for the agency to use the Walbridge town hall kitchen and other space for senior activities. The $10,000 is no price change from 2019.