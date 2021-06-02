WALBRIDGE — The investigation continues into the stabbings that occurred Monday in the village.
Aidan Lighty, 19, of Walbridge, has been charged through Perrysburg Municipal Court with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
He is currently in the Wood County Jail.
Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said Lighty may be indicted on that charge plus additional charges.
If found guilty, he faces two to eight years in prison, he said.
No charges have yet been filed against the 16-year-old brother, Dobson said.
At 1:40 a.m. Monday, Walbridge police responded to the 300 block of Clayton Street after a man called 911 asking for help.
Officers arrived and were approached by a 19-year-old man who was bleeding from the neck. He was transported to a local hospital.
At the same time, a 16-year-old boy was found lying in the driveway in the 300 block of Clayton Street. He also had stab wounds and was transported to the hospital.
A knife was found at an area residence during a search.
Dobson said he was unsure if the 16-year-old had been released from the hospital.
Northwood and Lake Township police also responded to the scene and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to process the scene.
Dobson said he has not yet received the BCI report. He said the investigation continues in trying to determine how the incident started.
“There are still things that are being investigate,” he said.