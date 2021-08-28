WALBRIDGE — The village will join other Wood County communities in a settlement to receive money in the OneOhio Opioid Settlement agreement.
At last week’s meeting, council approved joining the settlement, which is a total of $800 million for all of Ohio.
Walbridge will received up to $5,000, said Mayor Ed Kolanko.
“It’s not a ton of money, but every municipality has to sign on to this,” he said.
(See the end of this story for all of the estimated money coming to Wood County in this settlement.)
Also at the Aug. 18 meeting, council moved ahead with plans to build a new gazebo in Veterans Park.
Council is going to apply for a Wood County Park District grant to help with the estimated $20,000 cost of the kit. Penta Career Center students are expected to build it in the spring.
Councilwoman LaDenna Johnston said that Councilman Larry Boday has asked her to look into repairing the gazebo. He said the gazebo has a lot of history in the village.
Johnston said she would like to put a new gazebo in the park, but wanted to know other council members’ thoughts.
“There comes a point where you can’t fix a 30-40 year old structure that hasn’t been maintained,” she said.
Johnston said that the gazebo, if repaired, would need a new roof and metal beams, and be put up to ADA requirements, including a ramp and expanded sidewalk.
“I don’t think, in my personal opinion, it’s worth fixing,” she said. “I think a structure that old, made out of wood that hasn’t been maintained, is worth spending money on fixing.”
Other council members agreed.
“It’s a piece of crap,” Councilwoman Karen Baron said.
“I do respect your feelings it being a piece of history in the village, and folks being upset. But then I also think about folks never coming to these meetings, voicing their opinions, and being a keyboard warrior and complaining when we do something to better the village.”
Councilwoman Vicky Canales-Pratt said it should be replaced.
“There was a lot of nails not fully nailed in. It’s going to be a hazard,” she said. “If we keep putting a Band-Aid on it, it’s going to be saving money now, but not in two or three years.”
“I’d like a new one,” said Councilman Joe Weissenberger.
The vote was unanimous to apply for the park district grant.
Also at the meeting, council:
•Approved moving Ptl. Matt Wagner from part time to full time.
• Approved kickball for Sept. 2-Oct. 3, Thursdays and Saturdays, at the T-ball field at Allen and Perry streets, 6-7:15 p.m.
• Heard that a Blessing Box is done and a ceremony for the mini-food pantry will be held at Random Acts.
• Heard Councilwoman Sue Hart-Douglas report that she has had several complaints about dogs in village yards. Residents should be courteous and not let their dogs defecate on yards. She said there’s also an ordinance that addresses this.
Estimated potential settlement amounts for Wood County communities
Wood County $848,552
Bowling Green $106,141
Bloomdale $802
Bradner $1,294
Center Township $353
Cygnet $353
Fostoria $72,224
Grand Rapids Township $466
Grand Rapids $707
Haskins $1,260
Jackson Township $189
Jerry City $481
Lake Township $19,890
Liberty Township $302
Middleton Township $4,549
Millbury $1,396
Montgomery Township $1,614
North Baltimore $4,868
Northwood $21,720
Pemberville $1,812
Perry Township $146
Perrysburg $81,339
Perrysburg Township $48,249
Plain Township $379
Portage Township $198
Portage $2,261
Risingsun $638
Rossford $17,904
Troy Township $3,910
Walbridge $4,091
Washington Township $319
Weston $1,312
Weston Township $146